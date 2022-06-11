APC mourns Emir of Kwararkwashi, Mai-Kwatarkwashi

Read audio

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, June 10, 2022 The Zamfara chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the death of the Emir of Kwararkwashi, Alhaji Ahmad Umar, as a great loss to his immediate family, the state and the entire country.

Naija247news reports that the emir of Kwararkwashi in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state, died on Thursday at the age of 96, after a brief illness.

NAN also reports that the late emir, popularly known as Ahmad Mai-Kwatarkwashi, was the longest-serving traditional ruler in the state, having spent 61 years on the throne.

In a statement issued in Gusau on Friday, the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Yusuf Idris, described the death as an irreparable loss.

“I received, with deep shock, the passing away of a highly respected traditional ruler and Emir of Kwararkwashi, Alhaji Ahmad Mai-Kwatarkwashi.

“No doubt, as the oldest traditional ruler in the North, he was an astute leader, administrator and Islamic scholar who served humanity and religion without segregation.

“He will be fondly remembered for all his good deeds.

“On behalf of the entire APC family in Zamfara, the Chairman, Tukur Danfulani, condoled with the family of the deceased, the Kwararkwashi emirate and entire state.

“We also extend our condolences to Gov. Bello Matawalle and the State Council of Chiefs,” Idris said.

He quoted the APC chairman as praying for the repose of ‘the great leader’ and that Allah should grant him Jannatul Firdausi.

“May Allah give his family and the entire emirate the fortitude to bear the loss,” Danfulani said.

