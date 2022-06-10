Standard Bank Appoints Yewande Sadiku as Head, Investment Banking International

Read audio

Standard Bank has announced the appointment of Yewande Sadiku as Head, Investment Banking, International with effect from September 12, 2022. The role is based in London. This was confirmed via a release signed by both Brian Marshall, Head, Investment Banking and Gert Vogel, Head International.

Yewande was Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Nigeria’s national investment promotion agency from November 2016 to September 2021.

At NIPC, she worked on institutional reforms aimed at strategic investment promotion and embedding a culture of governance and proactive accountability.

Her efforts earned NIPC first place in the 2021 national awards for compliance and transparency, up from 90th position when she assumed office in 2016.

Prior to NIPC, Yewande had 23 years’ experience in banking and was an Executive Director in Stanbic IBTC when she left in 2016 to take up the federal appointment

Yewande is a regular speaker at national and international events on investment facilitation, promotion and reforms for sustainable development.

Like this: Like Loading...