Owo Massacre: We have not yet identified the killers of catholic church worshipers – Nigerian Police laments

The Nigeria Police Force, Ondo State command, has said that no arrest has been made so far pertaining to the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Naija247news had reported that gunmen suspected to be terrorists attacked the church last Sunday during the a Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Pentecost otherwise known as “Holy Ghost Sunday” and killed no fewer than 40 and injuring over 60 others.

In the confusion of who might behind the attack, the Nigerian government on Thursday said the attack was orchestrated by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) without evidence.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the assertions, said the imprint of ISWAP was found on the scene of the attack, and vowed that the assailants will be brought to justice.

On, Thursday, also a video surfaced on social media wherein several people were seen running, with some claiming that the attackers had been apprehended and were in the palace of the Olowo of Owo.

According to the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the suspects were said to have been arrested by a joint team of operatives of the Nigerian Army, Amotekun corps and other security agencies as well as the local hunters.

The voice of a man in the video claimed that when the people heard about the news, they stormed the palace to take a look at the suspects.

But the Police Public Relations Officer of Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami, denied the claims in the viral video and subsequent report, saying that the command was not aware of any arrest.

She told newsmen on telephone on Friday that “we are not aware of such arrest. No arrest has been made. When arrest is made, it will be made public.”

