Femi Otedola Dispose 2% of his Equity Stake in FBNH to 5.57% from 7.57%

Sequel to the investors’ ALERT issued by Proshare Research on June 06, 2022, wherein it was noted that a large volume of 610.41m units of FBN Holdings Plc valued at N6.78bn was traded by a significant insider, more facts have emerged. The traded stocks which represented 1.70% of FBNH’s outstanding shares were the consequence of the market action of Mr. Femi Otedola, a key player in the battle for FBNH’s fiscal soul in October 2021. The fierce fight for control between Mr. Otedola and Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale was the stuff of a Hollywood movie of power, money, and influence.

Otedola’s recent 2% selloff creates the suspense and gripping anxiousness a good film or novel should possess. The unfolding FBNH drama creates confusion in the minds of minority shareholders of the century-old institution. Is Otedola making a simple, intelligent market move to take advantage of capital gains from when his market buy actions took place at roughly N8.05 in October 2021 to N11.10 in June 2022, resulting in a ballpark capital gain (before taxes and fees) of N4.00 per share or 39% in 9 months or 51.67% annualized? Only the business phoenix himself can answer that question correctly.

Analysts had expected that with Otedola increasing his equity stake in FBNH to 7.57% he was set to push the financial Holdco to higher profit figures and stronger operational efficiency. The recently released results of the Holdco for FY 2021 and Q1 2022 would seem to have validated analysts’ earlier expectations. The Holdco’s gross earnings rose by +28.21% between FY 2020 and FY 2021 as its profit before tax (PBT) rose by +99.16% over the contemporary period, The Q1 2022 numbers were equally impressive, albeit with the generous assistance of one-off recovery gains charged to the profit and loss account for the year, and the rise in digital banking income.

In a series of five (5) different Director’s dealings disclosure filed by FBN Holdings Plc on June 7th, 2022, analysis revealed that the significant shareholder sold 717.94m units of shares valued at N7.98bn on June 06, 2022, same day the investors alert was issued.

Contrary to information available in the popular media yesterday about the current shareholding structure of the Holdco, in which indirect shareholdings were repeated twice (thus misrepresenting the current shareholding, based on line 3, leading to the total value at N9,288, 428,970.96), the above computation reflects the actual state of things at N7.98billion.

With the sales of shares announced, Mr. Otedola’s holdings in FBN Holdings therefore will now be 1.99bn units representing 5.57% of the Holding Company’s outstanding shares (valued at N7.98billion as at the date of the transaction – June 6, 2022 and announced on the floor of the exchange on June 7, 2022), down from 2.72bn units of shares (7.57%) earlier disclosed in the Q1 2022 Financial Statement of FBN Holdings Plc.



Despite the Sell-off, Mr. Femi Otedola remains the single largest shareholder of FBN Holdings Plc with 5.57% stake based on current disclosure while closely followed by Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale with 5.32% stake representing about 1,91bn unit of shares.

It appears that a clever shift has occurred in the focus and strategy of share ownership and leadership at the Holdco. The leadership tussle is morphing into a game of chess rather than checkers and who owns the upside of the development is yet unclear.

The recent announcement of the largest single shareholding in FBNH by Otedola and the recent selloff of a notable chunk of his shares would perhaps be better understood by other stakeholders (including minority investors) if the buyer of the FBNH shares off-loaded by the business maverik was known. The recent short sale of the Holdco’s shares appears to signal a change in the earlier understandings that created the initial frenzy.

