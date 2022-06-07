Primaries: Female aspirant emerges PDP unopposed candidate in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva

Lagos, June 6, 2022 A business woman, Mrs Florence Adepegba has won the PDP 2023 rerun primary election in Kosofe Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Adwpegba was unopposed at the election.

Naija247news reports that Adepegba won after her opponent, Mr Olakunle Koya stepped down for her.

The result of the primaries held at the PDP secretariat, Owode Mile – 12, was announced by the Returning Officer, Mr Kelly Dickson.

He declared Adepegba winner with 29 votes cast out of 31 delegates on the list.

Naija247news recalls that the PDP House of Representatives’ rerun primaries in Lagos state was as a result of the cancellation of the same exercise held on May 22 across the state.

Mr Olakunle Koya, who stepped down for Mrs Adepegba, said he did so for the sake of peace in the party.

Koya said the whole situation had been stressful, pointing out, however, that he was stepping down for a family member.

He urged Adepegba to carry everyone along when she eventually wins in the general elections.

Adepegba appreciated her opponent for stepping down for her, stressing that his action was an indication that he wanted peace to reign in the party.

She commended the delegates for their support, assuring them that she would not disappoint them if elected.

The Chairman, PDP, Kosofe Local Council Area, Mr Adeniyi Olabiran, said the process was peaceful because the members wanted it so.

“Although, we have had our differences, we’ve been able to mend fences.

The result of the exercise is an indicator of a peaceful party.

“What we are doing here today is just to show that there is an election, but we all have agreed that the woman should emerge as our candidate,” Olabiran said.

Naija247news reports that personnel of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) were present to secure the venue.

