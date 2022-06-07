Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

There appears to be a new rift brewing in the Idibia clan as Annie has unfollowed 2Face on Instagram.

According to several reports, this latest action may be connected to the music star’s recent visit to one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi and their three children in the United States of America.

Annie’s age-long rift with Pero caused a lot of controversy in her marriage to the music star in 2021.

In September, the actress called out her husband over his ‘suspicious’ relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero.

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

The mother of two said her husband’s family has frustrated their marriage for the past ten years.

A few weeks later a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.

Annie Idibia and her hubby 2Face Idibia with his baby mama Pero Adeniyi [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/Perosiyemi]

2Face later released a statement asking the public to back off his marital issues.

She later released a statement on her IG page, apologising to the music star and his family.

Obviously still pained by the music star’s past relationships, the actress once again brought up the topic during one of the episodes of the Netflix original reality TV series ‘Young, Famous and African.’

According to the actress, she had been subjected to many humiliations and embarrassment and would always question how 2face made the same mistake twice.

When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody,” she said.

“So you know what that is? You know how many humiliations and embarrassment and damn and I was like… man… How do you repeat the same mistake twice?”

Annie and 2Face got married in May 2012 and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

