2023: Popoola emerges Oyo NNPP gubernatorial candidate

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, June 6, 2022 Chief Joshua Popoola, was on Monday announced as the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Oyo State.

Popoola was announced as the winner by the party’s National Officer, Abdul-Bichi Ado, at the party’s primary in Ibadan.

Naija247news reports that Popoola emerged as the consensus candidate of the party through affirmation by delegates from across the 33 local government areas.

Naija247news reports that the primary was attended by Mr Mutiu Agboke, the State Resident Electoral Commission of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Popoola, in his acceptance speech, promised that addressing insecurity would be accorded priority, if voted as the state governor.

He decried the spate of insecurity ravaging the state for the past three years, promising to change the narrative.

“One of the main cardinal points I intend to priority is the provision of adequate security for lives and property. People are tired of APC and PDP, they are seeking new Nigeria.

“I’m going to change the narrative; Oyo State is known for security of lives and property.

“I will also touch youths empowerment, education, health and agriculture to mention a few,” Popoola said.

Ado, who spoke on behalf of the NNPP leader, Rabiu Kwakwanso, commended leaders of the party in the state, saying the party has become a factor in the state.

He urged them to continue supporting the party toward making the dream of new Nigeria a reality.

Also, Mr Adegbola Adesesan, the State Chairman of NNPP, said the party was committed to ideology, peace and unity of the nation, adding that the party parades men of integrity.

“We don’t believe in thuggery. This party will take over the mantle of leadership in Nigeria and Oyo State comes 2023,” Adesesan said.

He appealed to NNPP members to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), saying that it remained their weapons to send all the bad people out of government.

