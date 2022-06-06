Rally in shares of CONOIL, FBNH lifts NGX index by 0.34%

The local bourse All-Share index rose by 0.34% to close at 53,086.46 points. Hence, the year-to-date gain of the index rose to 24.28 % even as the Exchange printed

Market Indices and Corporate Bond Market Insight

higher number of gainers (19) than losers (13).

Notably, CONOIL gained 10.00% to lead the best five performing stocks at close of trading today.

Also, CHAMS (+4.17%), ETERNA (+3.90%), FBNH (+2.27%) and MTNN (+1.96%) closed positive while JAPAUGOLD (-6.25%), UNILEVER (-3.0.1%), AIICO (-2.94%) and ETI (-1.27%) closed negative.

Despite the bullish sentiment, Performance across sub-indices tracked was largely negative except for the NGX Oil/Gas and the NGX Industrial index which rose by 0.68% and 0.05% respectively.

The NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance and the NGX Consumer Goods index fell by 0.42%, 0.44% and 0.12% respectively.

Elsewhere, Market activity was strong today, as the volume of stocks traded today rose by 167.03% to 755.62 million units; Also, the value of stocks traded increased by 164.04% to N8.90 billion. Meanwhile, NIBOR fell for most maturities tracked amid financial system liquidity ease.

However, NITTY was flattish for all tenor buckets tracked. In the OTC bonds market, the values of the FGN bonds moved in mixed directions. On the flip side, the values of FGN Eurobond appreciated for all maturities tracked on

