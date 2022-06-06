PDP presidential primary: Atiku’s delegation pays ‘thank you’ visit to Tambuwal in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

Sokoto June 6, 2022 The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed appreciation to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State for the ‘historic role’ he played in his emergence as the party’s flag bearer.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Tambuwal, Malam Muhammad Bello, in Sokoto on Monday.

Bello said that a group of Atiku’s supporters from the North-East zone had arrived Sokoto to deliver the former vice-president’s message of gratitude to the governor.

He said that the group, comprising various stakeholders in the North-East zone and a coalition of businessmen, was led by Alhaji Muhammadu Kirfi (Wazirin Bauchi).

Bello said the visit was the third time that Atiku and his associates would be in the state since May 29 when Tambuwal dropped his aspiration in support of the former vice-president during the PDP’s special convention.

He quoted the leader of the delegation as saying that the visit was at the behest of the PDP presidential flag bearer, to praise Tambuwal for his decision to drop his ambition and support him during the presidential primary election.

“The action taken by Gov. Tambuwal has demonstrated that he is a committed leader who always has his people’s interest above his own.

“Tambuwal did show his love for the unity of Northern Nigeria and the country in general. We pray to God to uplift him and reward him abundantly,” Kirfi said.

In his remarks, Tambuwal said that he took the decision to step aside for Atiku as a sacrifice for the development and unity of the country and PDP as well as the desire to save the nation from imminent collapse.

“The country is presently facing countless challenges in terms of security and economy, among others. Hence the need to join hands together to rescue Nigerians from the present stage,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the ability of the PDP presidential candidate, if elected, the governor pledged to work conscientiously toward his victory, just as he thanked him for the honour of sending a delegation to him in Sokoto.

Naija247news reports that the delegation included the PDP governorship candidates in Borno and Yobe states, Mohammed Jajari and Sharif Abdullahi, respectively.

Others were Chairman of the North-East Business Forum, Abubakar Dalhatu and the traditional ruler of Ganye, Atiku’s home town, Alhaji Umaru Sanda.

