NCAA presents Air Transport License to interim management of Nigeria Air

By Gabriel Agbeja

Abuja, June 6, 2022 Cpt. Musa Nuhu, the Director- General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCCA) has presented an Air Transport License (ATL) to the interim management of Nigeria Air.

Nuhu made this known when a team of Nigeria Air Management paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Abuja.

He said that ATL was a prerequisite for the airline to acquire Air Operation Certificate (AOC) to start operating.

According to him, NCAA works and supports all operators currently existing and aspiring in the industry to get necessary documents after meeting all the requirements.

“ This ATL has gone through all the processes. So, at this point in time, I will like to do the presentation. We look forward for the fulfilment of the AOC process so that we can hand over AOC certificate to you.

“As the regulator, we work with operators. That is a goal to promote the growth of the industry. It is important to have strong airlines in Nigeria in view of the Single African Transport Market.

“Also, in view of Africa Continental Free Trade Area which can make significant contribution to the growth of Nigerian economy, “ he said.

Nuhu said Nigeria stood to get the best from the AU Agenda 2063 Air programme, being one of the largest markets in Africa.

He said participating in Single Africa Air Transport Market as a nation would increase Gross Domestic Products (GDPs).

Responding, the Acting Chief Executive Nigeria Air, Mr Dapo Olumide, thanked NCAA for the good job executed leading to the present ATL to Nigeria Air.

Olumide said the team would definitely double efforts in order to fulfil all necessary processes to receive AOC certificate from NCAA to start flying.

“We already have aircraft identified because that is one of the requirements for the NCAA. We are waiting for the terms of agreement with Provider of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

“ What we need now is to go through stages to get AOC certificate from NCAA. No magic in the process. It is not something that can be issued because they like your face.

“When you have an AOC and ATL, you can commence commercial scheduled operations. The date to start operation is largely based on the process one is following to get the AOC certificate“ he said.

Like this: Like Loading...