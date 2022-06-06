Lawan anointed candidacy: Argungun, NWC distance Adamu as Buhari kicks against imposition

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday afternoon cleared all doubts about where he stands on the choice of a presidential candidate for the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, declaring before the party’s 14 governors of northern states that he has “no preferred candidate,” and has “anointed no one,” and is determined to ensure that “there shall be no imposition of any candidate on the party.”

Speaking at a meeting with the Governors at the State House, Abuja, President Buhari said the party is important and its members must be respected, and made to feel they are important.

Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Garba Shehu in a statement said the President had a clear mind about what he was doing and asked the APC governors to feel the same way: “You were elected as I was.

Have a clear mind as I have. God gave us the chance; we have no reason to complain. We must be ready to take pain as we take the joy. Allow the delegates to decide. The Party must participate, nobody will appoint anybody.”

Earlier in their addresses, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Governor Simon Bako Lalong and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of the Progressive Governors Forum, said they had come to affirm the position of the Northern Governors that the party’s candidate in the presidential election shall come from the southern part of the country.

They apologised to the President for the leakage of their signed memorandum which was not in support of any particular candidate and gave assurances to the President on their readiness to accept his leadership on the matter.

Meanwhile the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) have dissociated themselves from the purported endorsement of the Senate President, Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party ahead of the party’s primary scheduled to hold between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu had announced during the NWC meeting that Lawan had been anointed as the consensus candidate of the party.

But addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat after the NWC meeting, the National Organising Secretary of the party, Mr. Suleiman Argungun, said the issue of consensus was never discussed at the meeting.

He said Adamu only gave them the information, adding that they were yet to discuss it.

Argungun insisted that the NWC didn’t announce Lawan as the anointed candidate.

