2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Other South-West APC Presidential Aspirants Meet

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, presidential aspirants from the South-West and key stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have met in Abuja.

A source who pleaded anonymity confirmed the meeting the Channels Television via the telephone on Sunday.

He said the meeting which held on Saturday night entered the early hours of Sunday morning.

Although the details of the meeting could not be gotten as of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the aspirants discussed how the region could field a candidate that will serve as a common front for the party.

Those who attended the meeting include the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Others are the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Ajayi Boroffice; ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; and Lagos cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare.

The rest are governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

The meeting is coming hours after APC governors from the northern region asked the party to zone its presidential ticket to the south.

In a statement signed by 11 governors, they said it was a question of honour for the APC.

The governors asked all Northern aspirants in the race to withdraw in the national interest.

“This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate,” the governors said.

