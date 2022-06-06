2023 Presidency: At 47 years old, I am qualified to be elected president – Yahaya Bello

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a presidential aspirant and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Sunday said he is the voice of the young people.

The governor made the assertion on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, a few hours before the commencement of the presidential primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“By June this year, I will be 47. I am still the young of the young people, the voice of the younger generation, the voice for the women, the voice for people living with disabilities, and the voice for Nigerians irrespective of religion, region, or tribe because we have demonstrated it in Kogi State,” the governor said.

A file photo of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

If the APC gives him the opportunity to fly its flag next year, the Kogi governor boasted that he will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He claimed that he would be celebrating his victory by 2 pm on the day of the presidential election if the APC gives him the ticket.

Bello also spoke on his plans to revamp Nigeria’s security challenges, recalling that when he came on board as Kogi on January 27, 2016, the state was experiencing security challenges.

When asked if he has the solution to Nigeria’s security challenges, the governor did not directly answer the question.

Rather, he explained that he has demonstrated his ability to solve tackle insecurity based on his experience in Kogi State.

“I have demonstrated that well enough in Kogi State. By the special grace of God, we are going to achieve it within the first 12 months of Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidency,” he added.

