NIBOR Decreases for Most Tenor Buckets on Financial Liquidity Ease…

In the just concluded week, there was no

auction in the primary market. NIBOR fell for

most of the tenor Burket being tracked.

Specifically, Overnight, 1 month, 3 months

and 6 months maturities decreased to 7.50%

(from 12.58%), 9.36%(from 10.53%), 10.30%(from 11.31%) and 11.08%(from 11.10%) respectively.

On the flip side, NITTY was mix bagged for all tenor buckets tracked as we saw no maturity for this week.

Bearish sentiment eclipsed both the 3-month and 6

months tenor buckets as they closed at 3.74%(from 3.80%) and 4.34%(from 4.46%) respectively. While both the 1-month and 12-month tenor buckets rose by 3.43%(from 3.34%) and 6.49%(from 6.04%) respectively.

I’m the new week, NTB worth N90 billion will mature in the primary market while the secondary market is muted.

Hence, we expect the stop rate to marginally increase amid liquidity strain in the OMO space.

