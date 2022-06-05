Naira Appreciated against USD at I&E FX Window on Sell Pressure…

In the just concluded week, the Naira/USD

exchange rate depreciated against the

greenback by 0.06% to N419.75/USD at the

I&E FX Window as Bonny light price rose to

USD124.18 per barrel.

However, Naira depreciated against the greenback at the Parallel market by 19.18% to close at

N600.00/USD.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange market, NGN/USD closed flat at N430.00/USD amid CBN’s weekly injections of USD210 million: USD100 million was N430.00/USD amid CBN’s weekly injections of USD210 million: USD100 million was allocated to Wholesale Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), USD55 million was allocated to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and USD55 million was sold for Invisibles.

Meanwhile, the Naira/USD exchange rate went in mixed directions across the foreign exchange forward contracts.

Specifically, 2 months, 3 months, and 12 months contracts gained 0.05%, 0.05% and 0.18% to close at N420.92/USD, N423.80/USD and N448.02/USD respectively.

However, 1 month and 6 months contracts lost 00.11% and 0.01% to close at N418.46/USD and N432.66/USD respectively.

In the new week, we expect some level of pressure on the Naira against the USD due to anticipated pressure on foreign exchange amid electioneering activity coupled with weak petrodollar earnings.

