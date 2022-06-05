My deputy Governor didn’t tell me about his Governorship ambition – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has stated that his Deputy Sir Ude Oko Chukwu never informed him about his ambition to succeed him as governor in 2023.

Ikpeazu who was speaking over his frosty relationship with Oko Chukwu, alleged that the Deputy Governor rather informed some eminent Nigerians before he was advised to inform him.

He said; “My Deputy didn’t tell me he wanted to replace me, he didn’t consult me, he had gone everywhere before they advised him to talk to his Governor, when he finally came, I told him he has come a bit late, mind you, I’m the only Governor in Abia State that has ran almost 8 years with his deputy. ”

“He became very ambitious and refused to consult me. I don’t have any place in my heart to harbour bitterness, otherwise I would have done what I should do, everybody knows what a person in my position can do to a recalcitrant deputy but I don’t think that is a way to go.”

However, sources told Pointblanknews.com that Ikpeazu who preferred a candidate from his Ngwa tribe, never wanted his deputy to succeed him. He is alleged to have stopped all allowances accruing to his deputy since mid 2021 when he accused Oko Chukwu of campaigning for power shift to Abia North zone.

