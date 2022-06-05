Governor Akeredolu, Security Agencies Must Fish Out Terrorists Who Carried Out “Ungodly Attack” On Ondo Church —Adegboruwa

Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has condemned Sunday’s attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State.

Suspected terrorists on Sunday, invaded St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, behind the palace of the Olowo of Owo. Many members of the congregation were shot and slaughtered.

In a statement, Adegboruwa called on the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and security agents to ensure they fish out the perpetrators of the evil act.

Adegboruwa described the attack as ungodly, adding that “whether in the mosque or church, innocent worshippers should not be killed in the course of the practice of their faith.”

He added, “My appeal is to all those who have grievances to adopt the rule of law to ventilate them. The bloodshed in the land is too much and no reason can be advanced for this desperate act of wickedness.

”Owo being the hometown of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, I pray that this dastardly act has nothing to do with his principled stand on national issues such as restructuring, resource control, power rotation, restriction on open grazing and state police.

”The Governor has been at the forefront of the implementation of the regional security outfit, Amotekun, which has been hugely successful in crime reduction. I urge him not to relent in any of these noble pursuits, if that is the genuine desire of the people that he represents.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the innocent souls that were brutally terminated, the Catholic Church and the people and government of Ondo State.

”I hope in no time, the perpetrators will all be fished out and dealt with according to law. May Nigeria survive.”

