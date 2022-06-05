FGN Eurobond Yields Depreciated on renewed Bearish Sentiment…..

In the just concluded week, investors were

mostly bullish on maturities tracked in the

secondary market as the value of FGN bonds

traded went in a mismag direction for the

maturities tracked.

Specifically, the 10-year, 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 instrument and 20- year 16.25% FGN APR 2037 debt rose by N0.53 to N120.47 from N119.94 and N0.66 to N122.97 from N122.31 while their yields

decreased to 10.70% (from 10.84%) and

12.76% (from 12.85%) respectively.

On the other hand, the 15-year 12.50% FGN MAR

2035 instrument declined by N0.62 to N99.33 (from N99.95) while its yield rose to 12.60% (from 12.50%).

However, the 30-year 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 bond remains flattishh at N99.30 and the corresponding yields at 13.07%.

Elsewhere, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market depreciated for all the maturities tracked on renewed bearish sentiment.

The 10-year, 6.375% JUL 12, 2023 bond, the 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23, 2038 paper and the 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047 debt lost USD 0.23 , USD 2.02 and USD 1.58 respectively; while their corresponding yields rose to 7.40% (from 7.16%), 11.33% (from 10.99%) and 11.04% (from 10.80%) respectively

In the new week, we expect the value of FGN Bonds, especially for longer maturities to fall (and yields to rise) as investors demand higher returns given the recent rate hike on 364-day Bill.

Nevertheless, we expect investors to demand for Nigerian Eurobonds as yields trade at attractive levels.

