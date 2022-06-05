Analysts worry over continuous decline of FPIs’ Participation in Nigeria’s equity trading as election politics spur satanic security crisis

The freshly released report by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equities trading showed that total equities market transactions increased by 11.13% to N205.88 billion in April 2022 from N185.26 billion in March 2022.

When compared to April 2021, the result shows that total transactions Increased by 28.73% y-o-y.

Further analysis of the total transactions revealed that total domestic transactions increased by 24.96% m-o-m to N178.80billion in April from N143.09 billion in March 2022, and total foreign transactions decreased by 35.78% m- o- m to N27.08 billion from N42.17 billion in March 2022.

The appetite of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continues to decline amid sustained fear of foreign exchange volatility eroding their returns on investment and insecurity currently being encountered in the country.

Foreign investors appeared to have their reservations about the Naira not being fairly priced against the greenback.

However, local investors seem to be taking a position as companies’ Q1 year 2022 results are being released, as they accumulate more shares of some fundamentally sound stocks.

Notably, we saw local players’ participation in the equities market increase in April than in March 2022. Further breakdown showed that domestic institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 24% in April.

Also, the m- o- m comparison of domestic transactions shows that retail transactions increased by 12.56% to N68.22 billion in April 2022 from N60.61 billion in March 2022.

Similarly, the institutional composition of the domestic market m-o-m increased by 34.07% to N110.58 billion in April 2022 from N82.48 billion in March 2022.

The 2021 transaction data shows that domestic investors Contributed 77% of the total amount of transactions, whilst FPI contributed 23% 0f the total transactions in the same period, 2022 data revealed domestic transactions to be N742.09 billion and FPI N156.09 billion.

The ratio of total domestic transactions to total foreign transactions tilted increased to 83:17 at the end of April 2022.

A further breakdown of the FPI transactions m-o-m showed that foreign portfolio inflows reduced to N15.02 billion (from N16.37 billion); However, foreign portfolio outflows fell to 12.06 billion in April from N25.80 billion m-o-m in March 2022.

On the part of local investors saw an increased stake in the equities market – their purchase transactions were N87.89 billion, lower than N90.91 billion worth of outflows.

The market was bullish in April 2022 amid company releases of the Q1 2022 financial results.

This was despite the dwindling level of participation by the foreign portfolio investors.

We expect that going forward the performance of the local bourse would chiefly depend on the perceived level of risk in the political space as well as no expectation of

company result

