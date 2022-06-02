From PDP to APC, to APGA, defecting Chris Azubogu wins Anambra South senatorial district ticket

By Francis Onyeukwu

Awka, June 1, 2002 Rep. Chris Azubogu, representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo at the National Assembly has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the 2023 Anambra South senatorial district election.

Azubogu polled 116 votes at the primary election held in Awka to defeat Emmanuel Nwachukwu (113 votes), Ben Nwankwo (75 votes) and Akachukwu Nwamkpo who got 44 votes.

The Returning Officer, Mr Steve Nwoka, said 348 delegates voted at the election, and there was no void vote.

He advised the winner and the defeated candidates to regard the exercise as a brotherly contest, noting that it was devoid of rancour. He also commended the aspirants for orderly conduct.

Addressing newsmen after he was declared winner, Azubogu said he would double his efforts to ensure that APGA wins the senatorial election in 2023.

He commended the delegates for voting for him and praised Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for providing a level playing field for contestants.

Azubogu, a three-time serving member at the House of Representatives won his past elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the Nov. 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra.

Azubogu crossed over to APGA in January 2022 after Gov. Soludo won Anambra governorship election.

Like this: Like Loading...