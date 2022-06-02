Alleged defamation: Kogi based businessman sues Sahara reporters, demands N100m damages

By Thompson Yamput

Lokoja, June 1, 2022 A Kogi-based businessman, Mr Enemona Gabriel-Onoja, on Wednesday filed a suit against Lagos based Sahara Reporters over alleged defamation of character.

The Sahara Reporters, an online m news medium, had in its publication of March 31 alleged that “the Kogi Deputy Governor’s Business Partner, Enemona Josh, was arrested by Police over a N530 million debt “.

But Gabriel-Onoja, Chairman, PFTN Nigeria Ltd, through his counsel, Mr Salifu Oguche Usman, described the report as false and defaming, particularly to the image and character of Gabrie-Onoja and his business firm.

The Chairman said in the suit filed at a Kogi High Court, that though he and the deputy governor were from the same local government area, they were not blood related and wondered the “malicious claims of Sahara Reporters”.

Again, the businessman cum Philanthropist, denied ever owing Mr Olawale Olaoluwole, his business partner the sum of N530 million as alleged by the online medium.

According to him, the report had defamed his very person and negatively affected his business.

Gabriel-Onoja explained that in the course of the business pursuit of PFTN Nigeria Ltd, “the Company had a business investment and financing contract with Mr Olawale Olaoluwole who invested a cummulative sum of N480 million only in the coal and haulage business of PFTN Nigeria Ltd”.

“Pursuant to the agreement we entered into, my company has been consistent in paying a monthly return on investment of N28 million to Mr Olawale Olaoluwole for an upward period of two years without defaulting in any material way, ” he averred.

Consequently, Gabriel-Onoja, in his suit, is praying the Kogi High Court to order the management of Sahara Reporters to retract the alleged injurious publication in their online publication.

He also prayed for an order mandating the Defendant to issue a public apology to the claimant over the publication which should be published in two National Dailies of wide circulation within the country and also on the website of the defendant.

“An Order of this Honorable Court mandating the Defendant to pay the sum of N100 million only as general, aggravated and special damages in favor of the Claimant for the damages suffered by his reputation, business and economic interest, including mental and emotional trauma thereto,” he pleaded.

