FG commends polytechnic lecturers for resuming academic activities

By Joan Nwagwu

Abuja, May 31, 2022 The Federal Government has commended the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) for resuming academic activities.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige gave the commendation in a statement by Mr Olajide Oshundun, Head, Press and Public Relations in the ministry on Monday in Abuja.

Naija247news reports that the polytechnic lecturers had issued the Federal Government the warning strike which took effect from May 16.

Ngige said that government also commended the union for acknowledging the efforts of the Federal Government towards the resolution of the challenges facing polytechnic education in the country.

He said it was heartwarming that the union acknowledged the unrelenting efforts of the government towards repositioning higher education in the country.

“ASUP has made a remarkable difference at a time the usual practice is for striking unions to deny that government has moved a needle in implementing agreements reached at negotiations.

“This union did not only acknowledge the efforts of the Federal Government, it painstakingly also listed the demands which government has met, while expressing optimism that the rest would similarly be resolved.

“This is the way to go, a commendable act which other unions in the education sector must copy, moving forward, in holistic resolution of the challenges facing higher education, ’’he said.

The minister assured that the government would not relent until all outstanding issues were sorted out.

Ngige, therefore, urged other unions on strike in the education sector to emulate the polytechnic lecturers and immediately resume work in the interest of their students and the country at large.

ASUP had in a letter to the Minister of Labour and Employment, notified him of the resumption of academic activities across polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in the country with effect from May 30.

According to the letter, this follows the conclusion of the union’s warning strike which took effect from May 16.

The union further stated that it was important to note that some progress was made in resolving the issues in contention during the two weeks period.

It noted that, the key areas include: release of arrears of minimum wage to beneficiary institutions/staff; release of normative instruments for institutions, management and programmes accreditation by the NBTE.

It said others were the resolution to withdraw the contentious template for appointment of principal officers by the Federal Ministry of Education.

It also sàid the decision on the issue of victimised union officers in the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu and non-payment of salaries in Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, should be addressed’’it said.

“The outstanding issues include non-release of the approved N15B revitalisation fund for the sector; delay in the appointment of substantive Rectors for Federal Polytechnics in Mubi, Offa and Kaduna.

“Others are the non resolution and release of arrears of CONTISS 15 migration for the lower cadre; and non-release of Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service for the sector, ’’it said.

The union also expressed appreciation to the minister for the progress made.

The union also said it was hopeful that the unresolved issues would be attended to expeditiously before its NEC meets on June 22 to review the situation.

