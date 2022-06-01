APC: Ex-Oyo SSG, Alli, emerges Oyo South Senatorial candidate

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, May 31, 2022 Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, on Tuesday emerged the Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo South.

Alli emerged winner of the rerun primaries of Oyo South held at Le Chatteau Events Centre in Ibadan.

Naija247news reports that Alli polled a total of 185 votes to defeat his closest rival Kolapo Kola-Daisi, who polled 145 votes.

The incumbent senator representing Oyo South, Sen. Kola Balogun, polled 84 votes, while Abimbola Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Finance under the late Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, polled 72 votes.

Naija247news reports that Alli, a former Chief of Staff to Gov. Rashidi Ladoja, is the current Maye-Balogun of Ibadanland

