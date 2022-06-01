Strike: ASUU chieftain urges unity, steadfastness among members

By Douglas Okoro

Abakaliki, May 31, 2022 Dr Ikechuku Igwenyi, the Acting Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ebonyi State University (EBSU) branch, has advised members to be united and steadfast in the current strike.

The advice is contained in an open letter he wrote to members of EBSU chapter, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

NAN reports that public universities began a nation-wide roll-over industrial action on Feb. 14, over Federal Government’s failure( to implement renegotiated agreement it signed with the union in 2009

In the letter, captioned, “Ineeed, our destiny is in our hands,” Igwenyi urged the striking lecturers to “remain firm, strong and united.”

He said: “United we bargain but divided we beg. Forward ever, backward never.

“We will sustain the tempo until we achieve better working condition.”

The union leader acknowledged the hardship and sufferings faced by members and urged them not to give up on the struggle.

He said: ”I have this strong conviction that the tragedy of life is what dies in a man while he still lives.

“We have kept mute in the face of a collapsing system either by default or deliberate attempt to destroy educational system in Ebonyi.

“We need to speak up and let out the venom of truth to paralyse activities of our leaders.

“Children and staff are extorted openly and nobody will cough about it.

“Our system is grinding to a halt and we pally on as if nothing is wrong.

“Unfortunately, some of us behave as if they have made up their minds to pack their luggage and exit”.

Igwenyi said it was often stated that the best way to destroy a nation was not by the use of bombs and missiles but by lowering the standard of education.

”Buildings will collapse in the hands of engineers while patients die under the watch of medical officers and nurses.

“People will be pitched against each other and chaos will be the order of the day.

“Our leaders employ this mechanism and it portends disaster where people cannot read road signs, medical prescriptions, industrial safety rules or simple business documents.

“We have become proud and shamelessly raise our ugly heads high in the euphoria of successful sabotage of our union’s interest by doing the bits of our masters,” Igwenyi said.

He called on the stakeholders to make hay while the sun shines, adding that ”it’s late when it’s late”.

He further stated that the struggles by the union made them strong, nothing that ”our destiny is in our hands and we only win when we are united”. (

Like this: Like Loading...