Experts warn farmers against wrong use of agrochemicals

Lagos, May 31, 2022 Some agriculture experts have called for increased awareness and advocacy against the wrong use of agrochemicals by local farmers.

The experts made the call in separate interviews with Naija247news on Tuesday in Lagos.

They said the misuse of agrochemicals by local farmers have resulted in negative implications on the environment and human health.

Dr Fadlullah Issa, a Principal Extension Specialist at the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), said increasing awareness level of the farmers over dangers of agrochemicals misuse was paramount.

Issa said that farmers must be sensitive on the dangers of wrong use of agrochemicals.

“To sensitise farmers against wrong agrochemical use, we must embark on a huge awareness campaign.

“This is necessary because we have a dearth of extension service agents in Nigeria. This sensitisation necessary should be the sole job of extension services but they cannot meet up.

“In some states today, the ratio of an extension officer to farmers is 1 to 6,000. Essentially they cannot cover that number.

“Hence the need for the media to join in this advocacy campaign against wrong agrochemical use,” the expert told Newsmen

In addition Issa said “The misuse of agrochemicals is a major problem in the Nigerian agriculture sector and there are consequences for not adopting the recommended practice of these substances.

“When we over use or under use agrochemicals in crop cultivation, it has negative implications on human health.

“This misuse of agrochemicals also have consequences on the environment.

“This misuse have been scientifically proven to cause skin irritation, eye problems, breathing difficulty and even death.

“Some people have gotten some permanent ailments because of this agrochemical misuse in crop cultivation,” Issa said.

On his part, Dr Tunde Babalola, an agriculture expert, said the sensitisation of the farmers should not be left in the hands of the government alone.

Babalola reiterated the need to intensify the campaign against agrochemical misuse through private and government partnership.

“The government has an ongoing programme, which is, extension services to educate local farmers on appropriate application of agrochemicals in crop farming.

“Agricultural extension needs to intensify its reach to local farmers to curb the inappropriate use of agrochemicals.

“Our local farmers need more orientation on the negative implication of agrochemical abuse on human health and the environment.

“The government needs to fund extension services more for local farmers to be kept abreast on the dangers of agrochemical abuse .

“A media approach to reach the farmers must also be embarked upon to prevent misuse of fertilisers and herbicides,” he said

Babalola stressed that media advocacy on the dangers of the wrong use of these agrochemicals must be prioritised.

“Just as we have media campaigns and advocacy against poliomyelitis, HIV/AIDS and COVID-19, we should have such for wrong use of agrochemicals.

“Some of these advocacy programmes are most times sponsored by non-governmental agencies, private individuals and stakeholders, such should be replicated in the fight against agrochemical misuse.

“These can spread faster than what the government is doing to sensitise the farmers through its extension services.

“We can also advocate responsible use of fertilisers and other agrochemicals for young farmers through social media advocacy,” Babalola said.

