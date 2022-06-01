2023 Elections: Lawyer warns Nigerians on dangers of fake news

By Toba Ajayi

Ilorin, May 30, 2022 An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Kehinde Babatunde, has urged Nigerians to beware of fake news and rumour peddlers ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Babatunde, who gave the charge in Ilorin on Monday in an interview with newsmen said fake news was dangerous, stressing that it can provoke political crisis.

According to him, members of the public are always emotional during elections and can easily get provoked with false information and fake news.

“Prepare yourself well to manage your emotions and do not allow any unconfirmed news to disturb you. Rumour peddlers are always happy when they get reactions from the public.

“Let us exercise patience and not go on the streets to protest over fake news. The rumour peddlers derive pleasure in misleading the public and causing confusion.

“When your candidates lose an election, don’t overreact or jump on the streets to attack opponents,” he cautioned.

Babatunde also advised members of the public not to listen to agents of fake news, urging Nigetians to shun violence.

He called on government at all levels to arrest rumour peddlers and agents of fake news to allow room for crisis-free general elections.

