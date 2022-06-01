Gov. Mohammed relaxes 24-hour curfew in Bauchi communities

By Olaide Ayinde

Bauchi, May 31, 2022 Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Tuesday relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Yelwa-Tsakani, Yelwa-Lushi, Kagadama and Birshi communities in the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Aminu Gamawa, Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi.

Naija247news reports that the state government on May 28, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the affected communities following a communal clash where three persons lost their lives, four others wounded and five houses razed.

However, Gamawa said the curfew was reviewed as normalcy returned, adding that the state government was on top of the situation.

“Following the civil unrest of Friday May 27 May, 2022 that was ignited by miscreants in Kagadama, Tsakani and Lushi in Bauchi Local Government Area, the state government swiftly responded by deploying security personnel to the scene, who restored law and order, and made some arrests.

“Accordingly, a full scale investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident has commenced while a 24-hour curfew imposed.

“Given the fact that the government is on top of the situation, normalcy has been restored to the affected areas, thus, it is deemed necessary that the imposed curfew be reviewed.

“Consequently, Gov. Bala Mohammed has approved the review of the 24 hour curfew imposed on Yelwa and environs to a 12-hour curfew, 6:00pm to 6:00 am,” he said.

This, he said, would allow law abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses, adding that the government would continue to monitor the situation to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.

The statement also commended security agencies, community and religious leaders for their roles in promoting peace and hamonious coexistence in the state.

