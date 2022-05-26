Anambra PDP holds 3-member ward delegates’ congress

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, May 25, 2022 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday elected three-member ward delegates in Anambra North and South Senatorial Districts, ahead of the state congress.

The exercise took place at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka under tight security.

Mr Augustine Efere, the Chairman of the five-member delegates congress panel from Abuja, said the party was determined to conduct a free and credible exercise in the areas where it was declared inconclusive.

Efere said this while distributing electoral materials to party officials deployed to conduct the exercise.

He urged party faithful to display maturity and be good ambassadors of the party during the exercise.

He said the national leadership of the party approved that the congress for the two senatorial districts be conducted in Awka because of security concern.

He further said that the exercise was expected to produce three-member ad hoc delegates in all the wards in the two districts.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, a chieftain of the party, Mr Ngozi Agudosi, described it as peaceful and orderly.

Agudosi thanked the National Working Committee of the party for providing good leadership in Anambra.

He also thanked the participants, including delegates, nominees and party stakeholders, for working to ensure an end to the impasse in Anambra PDP.

The exercise was supervised by 43 INEC officials, including the Electoral Officers in the Local Government Areas.

They were led by a Head of Department in the Anambra INEC office, Mr Ibe Ibe.

Naija247news reports that there are 99 and 118 electoral wards in Anambra North and South Senatorial Districts, respectively.

