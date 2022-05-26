Dan Barde Clinches PDP Governorship Ticket In Gombe

Muhammad Jibril Barde has clinched the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Gombe state.

The returning officer and Chairman of PDP governorship primaries, Mr Mike Oghiadomhe, said Barde, polled 160 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, who scored 119 votes.

Other contestants, AVM Adamu Shehu Usman (rtd) got 18 votes, Dr Abubakar Ali Gombe, 17 votes, Dr Babayo Ardo Kumo scored 13 votes, while Dr Gimba Ya’u Kumo got only one vote.

Barde is the founder and former managing director and Chief Executive Officer of Sun Trust Bank

He was the first runner-up in the 2018 gubernatorial primary election that produced Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as the APC candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial election.

In a short speech, Barde described the result as victory for members of the PDP in the state.

He added that it is time to sack the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration in the state.

