150 Adamawa Pilgrims leave for Rome, advised to be good ambassadors

By Bridget Ikyado

Abuja, May 25, 2022 The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission NCPC has facilitated air travel of about 150 intending Pilgrims from Adamawa State to Rome at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

NCPC in a statement by Kande Ibrahim, Information Officer I Media and Public Relations Unit on Wednesday, said that was the first batch flight of intending Pilgrims to Rome.

The Federal commissioner representing the North East on the NCPC Board, Rev.Jidda Gelengu, speaking on the journey and pilgrimage to Rome advised the Adamawa intending pilgrims to Rome to be good ambassadors of faith and Nigeria’ s represent Nigeria and the Church as well” he said.

Gelengu admonished the intending pilgrims to be law abiding and also fulfil all requirements.

He disclosed that the flight of the intending pilgrims would be in two batches to Rome, through the Ethiopian Airline and Qatar Airways.

Also speaking, the Director of Mobilization, Mr Chris Udegbunam, described the journey as a sacred one.

According to him intending pilgrims will experience and see some of the things the Holy Bible spoke about.

He made reference particularly to Paul the Apostle as he said, “lived and taught in Rome”.

He added that the intending Pilgrims would also visit the Papal where they were likely to have an audience with the Pope at the Vatican.

Udegbunam said the Commission in its enabling Act had been saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and organising Christian Pilgrimage activities in Nigeria to Holy sites around the world.

He said that nobody or agency could perform Christian Pilgrimage without passing through the regulating and supervising body of NCPC.

He also disclosed that the Executive Secretary Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam, had gone ahead with some of the NCPC Team to ensure that all was in order to receive the intending pilgrims to which he described as a sign of good leadership.

