Primary elections: Jigawa CP warns against thuggery

By Muhammad Bashir

Dutse, May 24, 2022 The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa, Mr Aliyu Tafida, has warned against thuggery in the state during the forthcoming primary elections.

Tafida gave the warning in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, in Dutse on Tuesday.

The commissioner told politicians and their followers that the ban on political thuggery, use of cutlasses, sticks, bow and arrows, guns, machetes, jack knives and other dangerous weapons during political primaries is still enforced.

“Political parties and their followers intending to use weapons and any of its kind are advised to refrain from such and strictly adhere and abide by the rules and regulations governing the electoral processes.

“The Police as law enforcement agency would not allow undesirable elements who may wish to use the opportunity to foment trouble and violate the provision of the law as contained in the electoral act and regulation,” Tafida warned.

He said the police in collaboration with other security agencies would work assiduously to fish out troublemakers and their sponsors across the state.

The police chief said that anyone found wanting would be investigated thoroughly and prosecuted.

He, therefore, urged residents to go about their lawful businesses and make judicious use of provided guidelines so as to ensure free, fair and credible primary elections.

