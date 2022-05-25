Katung wins Kaduna South Senatorial PDP ticket

By Amen Gajira

Kafanchan (Kaduna) May 24, 2022 Mr Sunday Katung on Tuesday won the Kaduna South Senatorial PDP ticket after beating the incumbent, Danjuma La’a.

Declaring the result of the election, the Returning Officer, Sabo Babayaro, said Katung polled 112 out of 269 votes cast while the incumbent, Danjuma La’ah came second with 74 votes.

According to him, the other aspirants, Shehu Garba got 52 votes; Monday Dikko 21 votes; Adams Jagaba 7 votes, while Suleiman Dauke and Mark Jacobs got no votes.

