Russia cancels upper age limit for military personnel

Moscow, May 25, 2022 (Xinhua/NAN) The Russian parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to scrap the upper age limit for those who want to serve in the army under a contract.

Previously, Russian citizens aged between 18 to 40 and foreigners aged 18 to 30 were entitled to conclude the first contract for military service.

Now those who are older will be able to serve under a contract until the end of the working age, said Russia’s lower parliament house, the State Duma.

The adoption of this bill will make it possible to attract more specialists to the military service, said Andrei Kartapolov, co-author of the initiative and chairman of the Defence Committee of the State Duma.

An explanatory note said highly professional specialists were needed for the use of high-precision weapons, and the operation of weapons and military equipment, while experience shows that professionals in that area are usually between the age range of 40 to 45.

Like this: Like Loading...