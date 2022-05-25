APC female presidential aspirant decries political apathy amongst women

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, May 25, 2022 Mrs Uju Ken-Ohanenye, All Progressives Congress (APC) female presidential aspirant on Wednesday in Abuja, called on women to be more involved in the country`s political process.

She made the call when some members of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Federal Capital Territory (FCT), All Muslim Youth Assembly of Nigeria and National Youth Liberation for Good Governance visited her.

She decried the apathy among women towards active participation in political activities, adding that it was time for them to change the narrative.

Ken-Ohanenye who is a legal practitioner said that until women became actively involved in politics and in the electioneering process, their dream of being in governance may remain a mirage.

“Women should come on board and get actively involved in politics because that is the only way we can change the narrative and enthrone good government,’’ she said.

She said Nigeria was presently in need of holistic turn around, especially in the area of security and other critical sectors of the economy.

Ken-Ohanenye said she was in the 2023 presidential race to change the narrative, adding that after operating in the private sector for more than two decades, she understood the country`s challenges better.

She further added that after 40 years of male dominance in governance in the country, there was need for a paradigm shift.

She said while women had performed creditably well at various levels of governance, there was need for them to step up the game.

She stressed that Nigeria was due for a female president that would bring in a mother’s touch to address its challenges.

She added that as a school proprietress for more than a decade, she would put education on the front burner and give scholarships to indigent students from primary to tertiary levels if elected as the country`s next president.

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides towards repositioning the country`s socio-economic growth, saying that she would build on his legacies if elected.

She said she would give priority to infrastructural development, electricity generation, agriculture, education, technology and work towards reviving the country`s critical sectors as well as address insecurity.

She said she would also work towards harnessing the potential of the less privileged by creating skill acquisition centres and attract foreign investors to the country.

“Give me the chance and see what I will do in six months, I am that woman that will lead the country to the next level and fix her challenges.

“The narrative must change, the method of governance must change, the men had tried, they should give women a chance,” she said.

Naija247news reports that the All Muslim Youth Assembly of Nigeria (AMYAN) gave the aspirant a Peace Ambassador Award.

Malam Al-Hassan Murtadho, AMYAN National President while presenting the award to her, said; “ we are identifying with you to celebrate your courage and for being a peace ambassador’’.

