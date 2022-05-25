Nigeria’s Temile Coy contracts Hyundai, NSML to construct, supervise world-class LPG vessel

By Lizzy Okoji

Abuja, May 25, 2022 (NAN) Nigeria’s Temile Development Company has awarded contracts to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) and NLNG Shipping Management Limited (NSML) for construction and supervision of a 23,000 cubic meters Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Carrier Vessel.

Temile Development Company signed the contracts with HMD and NSML at the World Gas Conference on Wednesday in Daegu, South Korea.

The Chief Executive Officer, Temile Development Company, Mr Alfred Temile, said in a statement that the HMD’s highly efficient eco-design/cleaner fuel vessel would be constructed in line with international best practices and industrial regulations.

Temile also disclosed that NSML as an indigenous company would supervise the construction of the vessel expected to be delivered on July 26, 2023.

“Today, May 25, 2022, at the WGC2022 in Daegu, Korea, Temile Development Company celebrated a dual contract signing agreements for the construction of a new 23,000 cubic meters Liquefied Petroleum Gas Carrier Vessel.

“With Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) and with NSML for the construction supervision of the 23,000 cubic LPG/NH3/VCM Carrier at HMD.

“We are delighted to execute the construction of our new LPG carrier with HMD and bringing onboard NSML to supervise the construction as an indigenous company,” he said.

According to him, this demonstrates our commitment and support to the Nigeria Local Content Act and as well establishes our confidence in local capacity to deliver international acceptable standards.

“Working with HMD again makes us feel in very safe hands as we are confident that this eco-design/cleaner fuel vessel shall be constructed in line with International best practices and industrial regulations.

“Thereby creating a space for the vessel in the international gas supply value chain.

“Having taken delivery of our first LPG carrier vessel which is currently chartered to Nigeria LNG Limited for domestic LPG supply.

“We look forward to taking delivery of this new carrier in July 2023 to make an addition to the global gas supply industry,’’ Temile stated.

Like this: Like Loading...