Governor Zulum commiserates with families of villagers killed by insurgents in Borno

By Hamza Suleiman

Maiduguri, May 25, 2022 Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has commiserated with families of victims of attack coordinated by Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents at Mudu village in Kala Balge Local Government Area of the state.

In a condolence message by his Senior Adviser on Media and Strategy, on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Zulum expressed grief over the incident.

He said that the incident occurred on May 21, at deserted Mudu village, several kilometers away from Rann, Headquarters of Kala Balge LGA.

He said that, “Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum is very disturbed by the unfortunate killing of fellow citizens at the weekend.

“Pending a full report, the governor was briefed by the Majority Leader, Borno State House of Assembly, Mohammed Dige, who represents Kala-Balge where the victims hailed from.

“From the lawmaker’s briefing, a total of 32 youths are believed to have been killed by the insurgents.

“Gov. Zulum shares deeply the pains of bereaved families and the good people of Kala-Balge, and is awaiting full report by the end of today before necessary measures,” he said.

According to Gusau, the victims are not farmers, adding that they were highly enterprising young men engaged in gathering metal scraps popularly called ‘Kayan Ajaokuta’ sourced for steel production.

Gusau said the victims were said to have gone to a deserted Mudu village, 45 kilometers away from Dikwa in search of the raw materials.

He said the insurgents ambushed the victims killed scores and wounded six persons while two others escaped unhurt.

The governor’s aid said that a team of soldiers alongside the Chairman, Kala-Balge local government council, on Tuesday, recovered 14 bodies of victims apparently tied and shot at close range.

