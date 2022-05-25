Dino Melaye crashes out in Kogi west PDP primary senatorial election

By Stephen Adeleye

Kabba (Kogi), May 24, 2022 The serving House of Representatives’ member representing Kabba-Buni/Ijumu Federal Constituency, on Tuesday defeated Sen. Dino Melaye, in the re-run election to pick Kogi West Senatorial ticket on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija247news reports that the election, held on Monday, ended in deadlock as both aspirants scored 88 votes respectively.

However, during the runoff election on Tuesday, Yusuf scored 163 votes while Dino Melaye scored 99 votes, dashing Melaye’s dream of returning to the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija247news reports that Engr. Stephen Onoji, who was the Returning Officer. announced the result on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists shortly after he was announced the winner, Yusuf extended the olive branch to his co- contestants, and urged them to join hands with him to win the general election.

He commended the peaceful conduct of the Primaries, and promised to continue with his good work if elected at the general election.

In his remarks, Melaye congratulated Yusuf for his victory in the rerun election, saying the primary had been fought and won.

”The primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. Yusuf and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me.

”The Gang up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all,” Melaye said.

Naija247news reports that Melaye, who represented the district as senator from 2015 to 2019, was defeated by the incumbent Sen. Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in a re-run senatorial election in 2019.

Adeyemi, who hails from the same Ijumu Local Government Area as Melaye, is a three-term senator in the National Assembly.

Adeyemi represented the zone from 2007 to 2015 under the platform of the PDP, but was defeated by Melaye in 2015. He later defected to APC before he (Adeyemi) clinched the seat again in 2019 after rerun election ordered by Court.

In Kogi East, Victor Adoji, won with the PDP senatorial seat with a total of 177 votes, defeating Aminu Suleiman who scored 54 votes. Elder Ubolo Okpanachi scored 42 votes while Isaac Mohammed Alfa scored 20 votes.

Naija247news reports that the senatorial primary in Kogi central is yet to be concluded as at the time of filing this report.

Naija247news reports that in the same vein, Shaba Ibrahim, also picked Lokoja/Kogi federal house of representative PDP ticket.

In the state House of Assembly primaries in Kogi central, Ovurevu Abara emerged in Adavi; Mohammed Haruna Ganaja, in Ajaokuta; while Ajanaku Tijani Umar emerged in Okene II State Constituency.

A former publicity secretary of the Kogi PDP, Prince Bode Ogunmola, picked the ticket for Ogori-Magongo, while Onivehu Musa Siyaka emerged in Okehi for state assembly respectively.

