Report on ethno-religious in Anambra state misleading, in bad taste – Gov. Soludo

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, May 24, 2022 Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra on Monday said the media report on ethno-religious killings going on in the state was misleading and unacceptable to the government.

Soludo said this in a Statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary in Awka.

According to him, the slant of the report can stir anger and disaffection in other parts of the country.

“The report is totally unacceptable and inimical to the unity and progress of the nation.

“The Government of Anambra hereby states that the report is not only sensational but misleading and should be immediately retracted to reflect the real situation on ground.

“It is on record that Anambra people and those from other parts of the country, particularly the North, who live and do business in the State, not only share common values, but have always lived at peace with each other in the State.

“The Gov. Soludo’s administration has not only demonstrated commitment in tackling insecurity, but has continuously reassured both indigenes and non-indigenes in the State of their protection and safety,” he said.

Soludo said that there were a report on a national newspaper on Monday with a story headline: “IPOB Kills Woman, 4 Kids, 6 Other Northerners In Anambra.”

He said that the insecurity across the country was general and that there were no targeted ethnic or religious killings in Anambra State.

The governor said that Anambra indigenes had suffered more casualties as a result of the unfortunate killings.

Soludo said that he would continue to work for the good and progress of all and sundry in Anambra.

