Group endorses Osinbajo for 2023 Presidency

By Angela Atabo/Bridget Ikyado

Abuja ,May 24,2022 The Creative youth builders Assembly(CYBA) on Tuesday endorsed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as its preferred All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant for 2023 poll.

The Convener, CYBA, Ms Patricia Ogah said this at a news conference on credible candidate for the presidential election in 2023 with the theme; Future of Nigeria in the hands of delegates. (Think osinbajo).

Ogah called for transparency and fairness at the electioneering campaigns and urged APC delegates to vote for the most credible candidate at the primaries.

She cautioned them against selling their conscience to highest bidders or money gains.

“The credibility of representative government starts with pre-election activities that herald the general elections .

“Nigerians will be boxed in a corner in chosing a credible candidate if poltical parties fail to chose credible candidates from the primaries for the masses to make their choices during the general election 2023.

“CYBA adopts his excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria to become the next president of Nigeria come 2023 general elections.

“At this juncture, we want to urge all delegates of APC to vote wisely to vote because of their children, their relatives and for the interest of our great nation Nigeria,” she said.

Ogah added: ” Osinbajo is a leader whose excellence in academics covers most disciplines and relevant in a crucial 21 century to tackle the challenges of the nation.”

She said that his vastness in understanding the diversity challenges and how to nip them in bud for a unified Nigeria through his humanitarian act was sacrosanct to Nigeria.

Sheik Ibrahim Yusuf, the Sarkin Yakin Adinni and Chairman, FCT Interfaith Committee urged delegates to vote for aspirants who have religious tolerance.

Yusuf urged Nigerians to build the nation because it was the only country they had.

“Nigeria is the only country we have so we have to rise and say enough is enough for hatred, let love lead.

“We need to also eliminate vote buying completely from our elections, I urge delegates to shine their eyes and not vote wrong candidates because of money.

“Don’t do that and complain tomorrow that they are not doing well in office because you put them there ,May God help us to Him and not money,” he said.

Pastor Shedrack Ogu, the Senior Pastor, Praise Palace Church, Kubwa Abuja, appealed to delegates to chose aspirants that would help in ameliorating the plight of youths in Nigeria.

Ogu said there was need for job creation and youth engagement to curb social vices in Nigeria.

“There is need to choose Osinbajo to maintain the existing protocol rather than picking a new person to start from the scratch.

“I urge all delegates to vote for Nigeria’s future and not money because anybody that uses money to buy votes will be working to recoup the money while in office rather than working for the people,” he said.

