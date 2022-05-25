Insecurity: Nigerians rely on you for our operational success, COAS tells officers, clerks

By Suleiman Shehu

Ibadan, May 24, 2022 The Chief Of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya has said the Nigerian Army relied on officers and clerks of the Army for the success of its operations against insurgency in Nigeria.

Yahaya, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army, Headquarters, Ibadan, stated this on Tuesday in Ibadan.

He said this while declaring open a five-day workshop on Office Management and Document Security for some officers and clerks from the 2 Division and 81 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Yahaya urged the officers to be conscious of their actions in order not to jeopardise military operations.

The COAS said that the prevailing security challenges facing Nigeria required different dimensions to resolve them including securing of documents against espionage and cyber-attacks in order to advance the country’s interests and ensure the safety of its citizens.

He said that sound administration was critical to the attainment of a professional Nigerian Army and the officers were the drivers of sound administration through timely and secure conveyance of directives.

The COAS further said that sound administration involved orders and other information that enable effective administration in the army.

Yahaya said that the officers and clerks play a critical role in the scheme of activities of the army ranging from drafting messages, typing, corrections and dissemination.

He said that the officers must be conscious of the import of their actions on the overall sanctity of military processes, adding that their duties affect the lives and careers of their colleagues and comrades.

“We all rely on the outputs from your work for actions during operations and otherwise.

“Hence, you cannot afford to take your responsibilities lightly as the consequences will more often be felt well beyond the comfort of the offices and orderly rooms where most of you work,” the COAS said.

In his remarks, the GOC, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, said that the workshop targeted both officers and soldiers based on the important roles they play in ensuring proper management and handling service documents.

Chibuisi, represented by the Division’s Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Wabili, said that some documents were highly classified to the extent that their disclosure could be injurious to national security.

He said that there was no doubt that the Nigerian Army could not live up to expectations without exercising a high level of professional competence driven by committed commissioned officers and soldiers.

The GOC said that it therefore became expedient to build officers’ capacity with a view to enhancing their performance in the on-going fight against banditry, insurgency and other security challenges facing the country.

Also speaking, the Chief of Administration, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Usman Muhammed, represented by Director of Manpower Planning, Maj.-Gen. Peter Malla, said that the workshop would refresh the memory of the personnel on the rudiments of office management and document security.

Like this: Like Loading...