Enugu 2023: Nwobodo reiterates call for governor of Nkanu East extraction

Enugu, May 24, 2022 Chief Jim Nwobodo, former governor of old Anambra State, has called on Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to fulfill his promise of handing over power to a governor of Nkanu extraction.

Nwobodo made the call on Tuesday in Enugu while briefing newsmen barely 24 hours to the gubernatorial primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also said urged Ugwuanyi to ensure he picked the PDP candidate particularly, from Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

The PDP chieftain said that his support for such opinion was based on good conscience, equity and justice.

He described Nkanu East Local Government Area as the most backward in the state with deplorable road network and dilapidated schools, where they existed.

Nwobodo said that the state needed a governor that would lift the people from poverty by developing the private sector.

“This is an era of technology and innovation. We need someone who has experience in the private sector because you cannot run the state without such experience.

“I plead with the delegates to vote a good candidate that will develop the state,” he said.

Nwobodo said that in his view and from his interaction with PDP gubernatorial aspirants, Mr Peter Mbah was the most suitable to usher in the desirable development in the state.

“I have invited a number of the PDP gubernatorial aspirants from Nkanu East and there is someone I am convinced will develop Enugu the way I left it.

“His name is Peter Mbah and he is from the private sector,” he said.

He said that Mbah was from the most backward area of the state and had the zeal to turn things around.

“As the oldest politician in the state, I have been speaking with the governor. I told him that anyone who would succeed him must maintain the peace in Enugu,” Nwobodo said.

