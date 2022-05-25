Expert advises women on regular breast screening to avoid cancer

By Ruona Isikeh

Benin, May 24, 2022 A Benin-based cardiologist, Dr Osagiemwenagbon Uwagboe, has advised women to regularly go for screening in order to avoid breast cancer and possibly detect it early enough.

In an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Benin, Uwagboe said “regular mammograms can help find breast cancer at an early stage.

“A mammogram can often find breast changes that could be cancer years before physical symptoms develop and this helps treatment to most likely be successful.

“Early detection of breast cancer gives hope to various treatment options, hence women are advised to get regular breast screening.”

He stated that cancer was one of leading causes of death globally, adding that treatment of cancer today would help many sufferers to beat the disease.

According to him, cancer results from unusual development of abnormal cells that divide uncontrollably and have the ability to infiltrate and destroy normal body tissue.

“Symptoms of breast cancer include a lump on the breast, bloody discharges from the nipple and changes in the shape or texture of the nipple or breast.”

He advised women to visit the hospital for evaluation and medical care evaluation if they noticed a lump or changes in their breast or nipple.

