Okitipupa Oil Palm : Ondo state must not waste efforts of our past leaders, says Akeredolu

By Segun Giwa

Ore(Ondo State), May 24, 2022 Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said the efforts of past leaders in the state, especially in the agricultural sector, must not be allowed to waste.

Akeredolu stated this on Tuesday at the inauguration of JB Farms Ore Oil Palm Plantation in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said the establishment of Okitipupa Oil Palm Company in 1968 by the first Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was not for his generation alone, but for future generations.

Akeredolu, who lamented the situation in the state without any functional company when he took over in 2017, said Okitipupa Oil Palm Company was bore down with litigations, and he had to take bold steps to resuscitate it.

“We are doing something for the future, not for now. Awolowo did it for the future when he established Okitipupa Oil Palm. We have less than three and half years in government, it is not for me, it is for the future.

“I took a bold decision as the problem facing Okitipupa Oil Palm is about money and the state waived the money, and other stakeholders came together to revitalise company.

“We should look at the efforts of Awolowo, Ajasin and revitalise oil palm. Because we want this state to grow, we started the red gold agenda,” he said.

He appreciated the Managing Director of the farm, Mr Ajibola Adebutu, for finding the state worthy of his investment and for keying into his (Akeredolu’s) investment drive for the state.

The governor noted that his administration was fully committed to tap into the tree crop value chains.

Akeredolu revealed that Olusegun Agagu University of Technology, (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, would soon have a centre for seedling production.

He said tree crops like cashew, oil palm, cocoa, and rubber would be prioritised by his government, and promised to leave the state better than he met it and improve on its revenue.

Also, Pastor Akin Olotu, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the State governor, said the red gold project of the government was repositioning the State to its rightful place on the agricultural map.

Olotu said the farm, situated on 10,000 hectares of land, would provide jobs for about 40,000 people when it fully commenced operation.

“Ondo State is emerging oil palm power and will be an economic boom for Ore axis of the state,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Farm, Mr Akinola Adebutu, appreciated the support and commitment of the governor for the project.

Adebutu said that in the next five to six years, the farm would fully take off and 170,000 seedlings were ready to be planted on the already cleared 1500 hectares.

Like this: Like Loading...