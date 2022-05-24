Presidency of Igbo extraction not negotiable – South-East front-line politician

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, May 23, 2022 A front-line politician in South-East, Chief Ndubuisi Ebiliekwe, says the Presidency of Igbo extraction is not negotiable going with the premises of fairness, justice and oneness of the nation.

Ebiliekwe, a popular Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in South-East, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Enugu.

He spoke on the sidelines of the two major political parties – PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC) – who are yet to zone their Presidential positions to the South-East.

He noted there the a need for Nigeria and Nigerians to remain united, which an Igbo man becoming president of Nigeria in 2023 would foster by Nigerians first considering equity, fairness and justice.

According to him, Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba have produced presidents many times, therefore they should allow and support the Igbo to do same.

Ebiliekwe, who is popularly known as “Ebilikoko” in the South-East, said: “I have always maintained an unambiguous stand for justice, equity and fairness in our country.

“The next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the South-East.

“The two major political parties (APC and PDP) should as a matter of necessity zone their tickets to the South-East.

“Does it mean that Igbos are being marginalised? Or that Igbos are fools? This is because Igbos really want the unity and peace of this nation. That is why we have been quiet all this while”.

The front-line politician said that it was very disappointing that politicians from the southern axis of the country are talking about fairness and equity, but had zero tolerance for the same fairness and equity for the South-East quest.

He said: “This time around, we do not think there is any need for any negotiation; or presidency of Igbo extraction to be toiled with.

“For the development of this nation, we all know Igbo people are the major ones who have the capacity to turn around this nation in terms of development and socio-economic growth.

“On the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I urge Igbo elders and the Federal government to dialogue and see the best way to resolve the issue.

“I thank Igbo politicians who have picked presidential forms because they mean well for Igbo course and pursuit. I also call on all Nigerians, irrespective of political party, tribe and religious creed, to support presidency of Igbo extraction”.

