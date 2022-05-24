Kogi women stage protest, demand senatorial ticket for female aspirant

By Stephen Adeleye

Lokoja, May 23, 2022 Some women in Kogi, on Monday, staged a peaceful protest in Lokoja, demanding support for Mrs Adedoyin Eshanumi, the only woman aspiring for Kogi West senatorial seat on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

They insisted that Gov. Yahaya Bello must use his influence and position to prevail on all APC male aspirants from the senatorial district to withdraw for Eshanumi.

The women, who filed out in their hundreds, called on the governor to fulfill his promise to reserve some elective positions for them, in line with the United Nations Affirmative Action.

“Yahaya Bello is a women-friendly governor who has maintained his stand on offering equal opportunities for both the men and women in politics.

“We remain grateful to God for his fair disposition to women.

“We remember that the governor had earlier, through this policy with human face, ensured that women were elected into office as vice chairmen in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

“He also ensured that they were appointed into his cabinet and other government agencies and parastatals,” they said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesting women comprised women leaders from the various tribes in the senatorial district.

The women, who spoke in their various dialects of Okun, Ebira and Hausa as well as English Language, commended the governor for his love for women in the state.

The women leaders included: Mrs Aisha Kasim, Mrs Oremisi Tosin, Mrs Rafatu Seidu and Mrs Janet Otitoju from Lokoja, Kabba, Kotonkarfe and Yagba respectively.

The protesting women, who passed through the Government House and other streets in Lokoja, appealed to Bello to assist women in Kogi West senatorial district by throwing his weight behind their choice, Eshanumi.

They appealed to the governor to further demonstrate his love for fairness, equity and justice in the distribution of political positions.

The women urged the governor to do this by ensuring that Eshanumi emerged as the APC candidate for the senatorial district, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

