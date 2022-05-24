Ex-Ondo Deputy Gov., Ajayi wins PDP ticket for Ondo South Senatorial seat

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Okitipupa,(Ondo State) May 23, 2022 Mr Agboola Ajayi, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ondo Southern Senatorial District.

Ajayi defeated Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo(PDP-Ondo South), and a former Deputy Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Iroju Ogundeji, at the party primary held on Monday at Idepe Town Hall, Okitipupa.

Other aspirants were Godday Erewa and Raphael Ademulegun.

Announcing the results, Dr Olasupo Ijabadeni, the Returning Officer, said Ajayi polled 78 votes, Tofowomo got 74 votes, Ogundeji scored 23 votes, while Erewa and Ademulegun garnered 12 votes and 11 votes, respectively.

He said that 199 delegates were accredited out of the 202 delegates with one vote voided.

“As the returning officer of this primary election, I hereby declare Agboola Ajayi as the winner, having scored the highest votes of 78,” he said.

There was tight security at the venue of the election, which was monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Naija247news reports that the election started late in the evening due to the late arrival of electoral officers and voting materials.

