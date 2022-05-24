EFCC operatives Surround Okorocha’s house, insist on Arresting him

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have barricaded the Maitama, Abuja residence of a former governor of Imo State and a current Senator, Rochas Okorocha.

The officials of the anti-graft agency who arrived Okorocha’s residence in buses are insisting that they must arrest him today (Tuesday) for ignoring several invitations to him.

The standoff is currently ongoing as of the time of this report. Photos from the scene show armed EFC officials standing at strategic positions on the compound.

The Senator is believed to be holed up in the compound

Okorocha is also one of the presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The EFCC has at different times made several allegations of corruption against the former governor.

