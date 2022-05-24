Access Bank raises green finance

Access Bank has additional funding for its green financing framework and project finance plans, following a green notes issue.

Lagos-headquartered Access Bank has raised USD 50 million to finance new and current projects, and meet its green financing targets. It is the bank’s second green bond issuance and first in United States dollars.

The money was raised in the form of a green notes issue, issued on 3 May and due in 2027 through a private placement in the bank’s USD 1.5 billion global medium term note programme on the international capital markets, and on the London Stock Exchange.

The issuance was approved by Central Bank of Nigeria. The bank made a previous notes issue in October last year, raising USD 500 million.

Access Bank was advised on the new issuance by head of capital markets Olubunmi Fayokun and partner Ajibola Asolo from Nigerian law firm Aluko & Oyebode, with a team of associates.

Fayokun said: “Access Bank Plc’s status as a sustainability pioneer in Nigeria is reinforced by the completion of this milestone transaction and sets the pace for other Nigerian banks to embrace the principles of sustainable finance.”

Access Bank changed its corporate structure and delisted from the Nigerian Exchange last month, for which it also received advice from Fayokun and a team of lawyers.

In December, Nigerian energy company Ardova issued NGN 60 billion (USD 146 million) in bonds.

