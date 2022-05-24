Ekiti state university resumes academic activities May 24

By Yinusa Ishola

Ado-Ekiti, May 23, 2022 The management of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti(EKSU), has announced that academic activities in the institution would resume on Tuesday, May 24.

Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, EKSU, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

The management said it took the decision to resume for academic activities at it’s meeting held on Monday, May 23.

It stated that the meeting discussed the impact of the ongoing national strike by all the four staff unions as it affects the university vis a vis academic and other activities.

The management said it noted the pains being experienced by students and parents as a result of the protracted industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“It noted further that one academic session (2021/2022) of admission is still outstanding, while the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic session is yet to be concluded.

“Moreover, the admission process for the 2022/2023 academic session will commence soonest.

“Consequently, management decided to reopen the Institution for normal academic activities in the interest of the students, parents, guardians and indeed the society at large as well as the survival of the university,” it noted.

