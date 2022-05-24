Aisha Buhari lobbies support for female aspirants ahead of 2023

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, May 23, 2022 Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Monday in Abuja, unveiled her support for female aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mrs. Buhari gave this indication when she visited Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija247news reports that Aisha later told newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Adamu, that the visit was to congratulate the APC chairman for the good work he was doing for the party.

“We are also here to seek support for women. They should not be forgotten by the party.

“We congratulate the party chairman and to thank the party’s stewards for the work they are doing.”

Earlier, Mrs Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, stressed that women should not be forgotten in the party’s scheme of things.

This, she said, is because women’s world is critical in all elective positions.

Naija247news reports that in company of the president’s wife, was the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, and some female dignitaries.

